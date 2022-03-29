Oriani brings Maritime Trainer’s global digital learning solutions to Greece

Oriani Hellas is proud to announce the exclusive representation in Greece of Maritime Trainer, the global digital learning technology, content, and service provider.

Maritime Trainer was established in 2011 to provide innovative solutions to human resources assessment, training, and development needs of the maritime industry with a comprehensive online infrastructure. By using their cost-effective and innovative solutions, maritime companies can easily fulfill the HR assessment, training, and development requirements required by TMSA, VIQ, STCW, MLC 2006, etc.

Maritime Trainer’s strategic, tailored approach has a proven track record in driving success by:

• being in the front to meet evolving industry requirements

• providing a lean infrastructure allowing shipping companies to manage the whole system and data strategically

• developing interactive and innovative content that improves learning

• preparing customized content, making fast and easy deployment, integration, and data transfer.

• reducing overall costs by increasing safety through knowledge.

At the moment, Maritime Trainer provides innovative end-to-end Digital Learning Solutions to more than 30.000 seafarers worldwide.

“Maritime Trainer (MTR) is a worldwide learning and competence management system provider, assisting shipping companies to meet industry requirements like TMSA and DryBMS by managing the selection and development process of their crew.”, Capt. Özgür Alemdağ stated. “The products and services that Maritime Trainer (MTR) provides have a wide range comprising, learning and competence management system, assessments, interactive CBTs, animations, and mental health training. We would like to expand our digital learning services to the Greek market with a reliable and dedicated partner like Oriani as they have proven experience in the local market, maritime industry, and digitalization. In order to meet emerging requirements for a smarter maritime industry, I strongly believe that we will be a perfect match.”

Philip Uhrskov Nielsen, co-founder of Oriani, stressed that “We are very excited and proud to welcome Maritime Trainer to the Oriani family. Their collective experience in maritime, safety and technology, the innovation of their solutions and their creativity define their award-winning work and enhance the performance of maritime companies. We are confident that our cooperation will result in safer, cleaner and more efficient operations in the shipping industry.”

Source: Oriani