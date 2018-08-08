Orient Overseas shrugs off impact of US-China trade war

The U.S.-China trade war is so far having little impact on Pacific shipping, according to Hong Kong-based line Orient Overseas (International), a major player in the market.

Revenue from the company’s trans-Pacific routes rose 14.9% in the first half of the year to $1.12 billion from a year earlier, the company said on Monday. For the industry as a whole, eastbound trans-Pacific shipment volumes rose 5.9% in the first half, faster than the pace seen over the same period of the previous two years.

“There has been very limited, if any, proven impact so far” from the trade war, Deputy Chief Financial Officer Michael Fitzgerald said at a press briefing. “It is, of course, impossible to predict what the impact of the trade war will be,” he said. “It is entirely appropriate in this context to be cautious.”

Orient Overseas, which has a 6.5% share of the trans-Pacific market, has no new ships on order. That is partly a reflection of caution but also because the company was in the process of being acquired over the past year by China’s state-owned Cosco Shipping Holdings. Trans-Pacific routes are Orient Overseas’ largest business segment.

Noting that the Chinese cargo Orient Overseas carries to the U.S. is dominated by high-volume, low-value basic products like T-shirts, company officials suggested trade war tariffs may not have as much impact as with more expensive goods.

“It might limit future growth but it may not necessarily be catastrophic,” Fitzgerald said. He and other officials acknowledged that the tariffs may push some companies to reorganize their supply chains but said this would be a long-term process.

Some observers have suggested that shipping volumes are holding up because U.S. customers have rushed to put in orders ahead of new import tariffs on Chinese goods. “That may be so,” Fitzgerald said, “but we’re not seeing any impact of that.” Noting that U.S. business inventories are at a relatively low level, he said, “Perhaps there isn’t very much frontloading going on.”

The company’s total revenue rose 10% in the first half to $3.12 billion. Its bottom line, however, swung to a loss of $10.32 million from a profit of $53.61 million a year earlier, with the company citing rising fuel and finance costs.

Amid Cosco’s takeover, Orient Overseas shares have been suspended from trading since July 30. Cosco, however, has pledged to preserve Orient Overseas’ separate Hong Kong listing, and company officials said the shares are likely to resume trading around the end of next week.

To meet the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong’s rules on keeping a minimum supply of stock available to the market, Cosco has agreed to sell off about 15% of its recently acquired shares in Orient Overseas to CK Hutchison Holdings, China’s state-run Silk Road Fund and a unit of the State Development & Investment Corp.

Orient Overseas and Cosco also agreed last month that they would sell Orient Overseas’ container shipping terminal in Long Beach, California, to win U.S. national security approval of the two companies’ merger. They have yet to find a buyer.

Source: Nikkei Asian Review