Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Contract Award of Approximately $16 Million

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (“Orion” or “the Company”) a leading specialty construction company, today announced a contract award of approximately $16 million.

The Company’s Marine segment has been awarded a competitively bid contract from the US Army Corps of Engineers to provide dredging services in Galveston, Texas. The project calls for the dredging and removal of approximately 5 million cubic yards of maintenance material from the inner Galveston Harbor out to the Galveston Channel. The work will begin in the first quarter of 2021 and be completed by mid-year.

“The US Army Corps of Engineers is one of Orion’s most valued clients and the ability to continue to service their needs is a great opportunity. This award adds further visibility into the utilization of our dredge fleet for 2021,” said Mark Stauffer, Orion’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Source: Orion Group Holdings