Oshima Shipbuilding and DNV GL sign strategic cooperation

Spurred by the IMO strategy to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, Oshima Shipbuilding and classification society DNV GL have signed a long-term strategic cooperation to conduct research and development together on new bulk carrier designs. The first design to result from the cooperation, the “Oshima Ultramax 2030” leading to a 50% reduction in EEDI, was launched at the Nor-Shipping trade fair in Oslo.

The partners aim to continue the strategic cooperation through to 2030, developing and updating a road map towards the IMO zero emissions scenario, which will be gradually implemented through annual joint industry projects (JIPs), where other partners will be invited to join.

“Oshima and DNV GL have already had a close cooperation for many years, resulting in close to 200 ships delivered or on order from Oshima to DNV GL class, and with this strategic agreement we want to extend this cooperation even further,” said Eiichi Hiraga, President of Oshima Shipbuilding. “We are delighted to deliver new, innovative designs together in the years to come.”

The first delivery resulting from this cooperation was launched at the Nor-Shipping trade fair in Oslo: the “Oshima Ultramax 2030”, a new, innovative design which has been developed in cooperation with leading engine manufacturer Wärtsilä. With an EEDI close to 50% lower than comparable vessels, this Ultramax design is one of the most efficient bulk carrier designs to date. It maximizes operational performance while minimizing emissions by utilizing LNG as fuel, an optimized hull shape and a sail to generate extra propulsion. In addition, the design offers ultra-low emissions in port, by using solar panels and a battery to cover the hotel load during waiting times and port operations.

“To help the industry meet the ambitious GHG reduction targets set by the IMO, the industry needs to come together to advance ship design, taking advantage of both existing and new technologies,” said Trond Hodne, Director of Sales & Marketing at DNV GL. “This partnership shows how much can come of this approach. The design halves the EEDI of comparable vessels and sets a new standard for low emission bulk carriers. Our relationship with Oshima stretches back many years and we look forward to continue working together in the future.”



Source: DNV GL