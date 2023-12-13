OSM Thome New Build Team Celebrates Success as DSIC Shipyard Launches Second 155000-ton Deadweight Shuttle Tanker in Snowy Ceremony

Amidst a gentle flurry of snowflakes, DSIC Shipyard in Dalian celebrated a significant milestone with the launch of its second 155-ton deadweight shuttle tanker NS EXPLORER, on December 11, 2023. This accomplishment was made possible through the dedicated oversight of the OSM Thome New Build Site supervision Team, which played a pivotal role in ensuring the vessel’s construction met the highest standards.

The snowy launching ceremony became a testament to the OSM Thome New Build Team’s expertise, as industry leaders, including representatives from CNOOC, NSS, and DNV, gathered to witness the impressive vessel take its first steps into the water. This event marked the culmination of meticulous planning, precise execution, and collaborative efforts between DSIC Shipyard and the OSM Thome New Build Team.

Both vessels in the series were under the vigilant supervision of the OSM Thome New Build Team, reaffirming their reputation for excellence in site supervision. The team’s commitment to quality assurance and adherence to industry best practices has been instrumental in elevating DSIC Shipyard’s standing in the field of maritime construction.

As the vessels move into the commissioning phase, the OSM Thome New Build Team continues to play a central role in ensuring the seamless integration and functionality of each system. Their attention to detail and commitment to excellence are evident as the vessels prepare for rigorous sea trials scheduled for early July 2024.

The delivery, anticipated by the end of July 2024, marks the successful collaboration between DSIC Shipyard and the OSM Thome New Build Team.

Upon completion, the second 155-ton deadweight shuttle tanker is set to join the fleet chartered to PETROBRAS, The success of both vessels underscores the OSM New Build Team’s capabilities and solidifies their position as leaders in ensuring the construction of vessels that meet and exceed industry standards.

Source: OSM Thome