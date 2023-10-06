OSM Thome selects nauticAi Log electronic logbooks

The world’s leading technical ship management company OSM Thome has chosen Finnish maritime innovator nauticAi’s type approved electronic logbooks for its managed fleet of Finnish-flagged tankers, with M/T Uikku as the first vessel to go paperless. nauticAi Log™ has been thoroughly tested onboard Uikku for a period of 5 months, during which time the system has been fine tuned to fit the complex operational reporting requirements present in today’s tanker industry. nauticAi Log™ and its associated BOQA web-platform have been selected especially for their integration capabilities that enable a high level of operational automation of things such as Statement of Facts, vessel route monitoring, Cargo owner reports, ESG reporting, and EU-MRV/DCS/CII data collection and direct submission to DNV’s Veracity platform.

“Our mission has always been to go that extra mile to be our customer’s first preference to provide safe, high quality and reliable services, and we feel that the technology and customer service provided by nauticAi supports us greatly in our daily work. We are especially happy to hear the very positive feedback from our vessel and we see the great potential these electronic logbooks can offer us when it comes to digitalising and automating our Safety, Health, Quality and Environmental reporting.” – Mikko Varpio, Managing Director of OSM Ship Management Finland, said.

nauticAi Log™ is developed by the Finnish maritime IT innovator nauticAi and represents a modern breed in the electronic record book market. The logbook is designed in accordance with international regulations, such as IMO Res. A.916(22), ISO 21745:2019 and IMO MEPC.312(74) and can be used to replace paper logbooks and fully digitalize the capture of logbook data to reporting systems and business intelligence solutions. nauticAi Log sets itself apart from the competition with three main points. First point is the open API structure that enables easy and cheap integration to third-party systems and company IT processes. The second point is the large number of industry-leading logic functions, which have been finely tuned to offer a superb ease-of-use by the Crew onboard. And the third point is the fabulously fantastic support nauticAi offers to its customers.

As the leading provider of technical and management services to the offshore and maritime industry, OSM Thome works closely with its customers, and partners, to ensure their success 24/7. Adoption of new digital technologies such as these electronic logbooks further enhances the collaboration between OSM Thome and its customers and doing so in a highly cost-effective way. Rollout of nauticAi Log™ onboard the rest of the group’s Finnish flagged tankers is expected to be completed during the first half of 2024.

