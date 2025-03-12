OSM Thome Strengthens Commitment to Maritime Education Through the Adopt A Ship Program

The Adopt A Ship Program, led by IMO Goodwill Ambassador George Hoyt under Adopt A Ship International, is a global initiative that fosters maritime awareness among students by connecting classrooms with seafarers aboard ships. This educational program provides a real-world learning experience, engaging students in interactive communication with ship captains and chief engineers, allowing them to explore the vital role of the maritime industry in global trade and economic development.

OSM Thome’s Participation in the Adopt A Ship Program

In 2024, OSM Thome Philippines actively participated in the program by partnering with two elementary schools in San Pedro, Laguna—Sampaguita Village Elementary School (SVES) and San Vicente Elementary School (SNVES). Through a structured 10-week program, students exchanged messages with seafarers aboard technically managed vessels of OSM-FMI and TSM-Maritime, gaining insights into shipboard life, maritime operations, and geography in a way that was both educational and engaging.

Building on the success of 2024, OSM Thome has expanded its participation in 2025 by partnering with Doña Pilar M. Alberto Integrated National High School, further strengthening its commitment to youth education and maritime awareness. High school students will now have the opportunity to interact with seafarers, understand shipboard operations, and develop an appreciation for the maritime profession.

A Unique and Engaging Learning Experience

Since its inception, the Adopt A Ship Program has benefited over 35,000 elementary school children, helping them learn geography and other academic subjects through real-world applications. By corresponding with onboard professionals, students gain firsthand knowledge about:

Global Trade and Shipping Routes – Understanding how goods are transported worldwide.

Life at Sea – Learning about the daily responsibilities of captains and engineers.

Shipboard Operations – Familiarizing themselves with various ship functions and safety measures.

Environmental Awareness – Recognizing the importance of sustainability in maritime operations.

This initiative not only enhances classroom education but also inspires young minds to consider future careers in the maritime industry. It bridges the gap between land and sea, making maritime professions more relatable and accessible to the next generation.

Commitment to Maritime Education

The Adopt A Ship Program aligns with OSM Thome’s broader commitment to fostering maritime excellence and professional development. By connecting seafarers with young learners, OSM Thome and its technically managed vessels under OSM-FMI and TSM-Maritime contribute to shaping a well-informed and inspired future workforce.

Through continued partnerships with schools, OSM Thome remains dedicated to making maritime education an exciting and interactive journey for students, ensuring that the industry’s importance is recognized and appreciated by future generations.

Source: OSM Thome