OSM Thome: Unveiling the Future of Maritime and Corporate Travel

In a major step forward in reimagining maritime and corporate related travel, OSM Thome has launched Energia Global Travel.

During a ceremony at OSM Thome’s Singapore office on 26th September, invited guests were able to meet Energia’s Managing Director John Harding and learn about how he and his team plan to cater specifically to the unique needs of the marine, energy and oil & gas sectors.

Energia Global Travel is the new name for Aegir Global Travel and will build upon the solid foundations and high standards already set by this well-established brand.

During the launch, which was attended by representatives from Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa Airlines and Amara Hotels, the packed audience learnt how Energia’s dedicated team, who are available 24/7 around the world, pride themselves on delivering exceptional service consistently.

Managing Director John Harding has over 30 years’ experience delivering award-winning performance for independent, private and public equity owned travel organisations. Most recently he was Senior Director of Travel for a similar Maritime Travel Company.

“I have been with Aegir Global Travel, now rebranded as Energia Global Travel, for the past 10 months and have been impressed with the professionalism and dedication of the staff. However, it is now time to elevate our services beyond traditional travel offerings by providing customers with enhanced solutions such as data-driven insights, policy optimization, and streamlined approval processes, all while maintaining a strong commitment to duty of care. We have already begun this transformation and will continue to evolve our offerings to ensure consistent, first-class service,” said John Harding, Managing Director of Energia Global Travel.

“Our mission from the start has been to become the preferred travel partner for businesses in the ever-evolving maritime industry. With the launch of Energia Global Travel, we are confident that our comprehensive, tailored solutions will meet the unique demands of our clients and continue to exceed their expectations,” said Tommy Olofsen, Chief Marine Services Officer.

Source: OSM Thome