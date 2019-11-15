Our Oceans: Our Future Trailer

Our Oceans: Our Future will showcase stories of science, innovation, sustainability and industry-wide initiatives that are transforming the marine sector. Combining key interviews and reports, the news-style programme, anchored by Natasha Kaplinsky, will address the vital global opportunities and challenges facing the sector today including green shipping, green ports, plastic clean-up, geo-engineering and offshore renewable energy and will highlight the myriad of exciting career opportunities available within the profession.

Source: The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST)