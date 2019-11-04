Outcome of US-China trade talks to determine oil demand outlook: UAE minister

The outcome of the ongoing trade talks between the US and China will determine the oil demand outlook for 2020 and 2021 amid continued geopolitical tensions, state-run news agency WAM reported, citing comments by the UAE energy minister.

“There are a lot of changes that are outside the concepts of balance of supply and demand: geopolitical changes, economic changes or the economic negotiations between the US and China have a great role to play in defining the size of future oil demand in 2020,” Suhail al-Mazrouei said, according to WAM.

“When these negotiations end, the picture will be clearer regarding the future oil demand for 2020 and 2021.”

The ongoing trade dispute between the US and China has dampened global oil growth forecasts and tempered demand for crude oil as well.

The International Energy Agency last month lowered its estimate of global oil demand growth for next year, as well as for the “call” for OPEC crude in the first half on the back of reduced estimates for global economic activity.

The UAE, OPEC’s third largest oil producer, is complying 100% or sometimes higher with its 3.07 million b/d quota under the OPEC/non-OPEC agreement, Mazrouei said, urging other countries in the alliance to comply fully with quota levels.

OPEC/non-OPEC countries are cutting 1.2 million b/d of crude oil from the market, a deal that started in January and is due to expire by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Ministers next meet in early December in Vienna to decide on the next course of action.

OPEC’s crude production in September registered its steepest month-on-month fall in almost 17 years, according to the latest S&P Global Platts survey, due to the September 14 attacks on two key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and sanctions on members Iran and Venezuela.

Compliance among the 11 OPEC members with quotas under the OPEC/non-OPEC production cut accord surged to 308% in September, according to the survey.

Source: Platts