Output from Brazil’s Petrobras hits nearly 4 mln barrels in third quarter

18/10/2023

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday its combined crudeand natural gasoutput in the third quarter reached 3.98 million barrels of oil equivalent per day from the projects it operates.

The output was almost 8% higher than production during the previous three quarters, Petrobras said in a securities filing.

The company attributed the figures to the ramp-up of two offshore platforms in the Santos Basin and two more in the Campos Basin, in addition to fewer platform maintenance stoppages in the period.

The firm will provide more detailed figures on its third-quarter output on Oct. 26, and then revise its output guidance for the oil fields it operates on Nov. 9.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

