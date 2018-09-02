Over 10.8m tons of goods loaded, unloaded at Iranian ports in a month

Some 10.818 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the ports of Iran during the past Iranian calendar month Mordad (July 22-August 22), indicating 16.9 percent fall compared to the same month of the past year, Tasnim news agency reported citing the data released by the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

Loading and unloading at the ports of country has increased 15 percent during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), according to the PMO Managing Director Mohammad Rastad.

Source: Tehran Times