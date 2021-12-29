Over 1,000 trucks stuck at Russian-Chinese border — report

A queue of over 1,000 trucks gathered at the Russian-Chinese border after four out of five checkpoints were closed on December 3, forcing all trucks to go through the only open Suifenhe checkpoint, Izvestia reported Tuesday.

Rigs carrying food products are let through first, making trucks carrying other goods, including holiday gifts, wait for weeks, an industry source told the newspaper.

The Gruzavtotrans association confirmed this report, adding that the Primorsky Region logistics union also has the same information.

The Federal Customs Service of Russia confirmed that a certain number of trucks amassed at the border between December 13 and 16, but estimated it at about 150 vehicles. The agency noted that Russian trucks are being inspected on time.

The Russian mail service told Izvestia that 85% of all packages from China are being sent to Russia via plane. For example, the AliExpress marketplace ships exclusively by air mail. The marketplace itself confirmed this, adding that it uses truck shipping for a very limited share of orders.

Source: TASS