Over 13m tons of goods loaded, unloaded at Shahid Rajaee port

Over 13.269 million tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded at Shahid Rajaee Port, in south of Iran, during the two-month period from March 21 to May 21, according to the director general of Ports and Maritime Department of Hormozgan Province.

Allah Morad Afifipour said of the mentioned figure, 8.942 million tons were non-oil commodities and 4.326 million tons were oil products, Mehr news agency reported on Monday.

In late February, the third phase of the development plan of Iran’s biggest container port, Shahid Rajaee port, was launched in southern Hormozgan province and in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani and Transport and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi.

Upon the completion of this phase within three years, using 8.6 trillion rials (about $204.7 million), the port’s capacity will be increased to eight million TEU, the Head of Ports and Maritime Organization, Mohammad Rastad said.

Source: Tehran Times