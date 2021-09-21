Over 18% of US Gulf oil, nearly 27% of offshore natgas production still shut in

Over 18% of the US Gulf’s oil production and nearly 27% of natural gas output remained shut on Monday, said the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

The following table shows the number of platforms and rigs evacuated, including the total of oil and natural gas that has been shut in.

Oil and gas supply in the US has continued to slowly recover after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana in late August.

The percentage of oil production that is still shut in has decreased 5% from 17 September. Natural gas shut in has decreased by 7.6% from the same date.

Offshore oil wells account for 17% of the nation’s crude production, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA said federal Gulf of Mexico production is about 3% of total US dry natural gas production.

On Monday, Shell announced that its West Delta-143 facility had sustained “significant structural damage” from Hurricane Ida that will take the rest of the year to repair.

The WD-143 A platform handles production for Mars and Ursa. Due to repairs, these assets will not be back in service until early 2022.

WD-143 C will be operational in Q4 2021 in its Olympus platform.

Last week, drilling services provider Baker Hughes said the number of operating oil drilling rigs rose, but the total count remains below the 877 rigs operating during the first week of 2019.

Shell’s Perdido asset in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico was not disrupted by Hurricane Ida, and floating production, storage, and offloading vessel, the Turritella is on line.

Approximately 60% of Shell’s production in the Gulf of Mexico is now online.

Source: ICIS, by Janet Miranda https://www.icis.com/explore/resources/news/2021/09/20/10686675/over-18-of-us-gulf-oil-nearly-27-of-offshore-natgas-production-still-shut-in