Over 28m tons of iron ore concentrate produced in 7 months

Iran’s nine large iron ore concentrate producers have produced 28,774,175 tons of the product during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22).

As reported, the seven-month output indicates one percent rise, as compared to the production in the same time span of the previous year, which was 28,557,053 tons.

Large producers of iron ore concentrate also sent 10,768,871 tons of the product to the companies in the mentioned seven-month period, which shows a 23 percent growth compared to the figure of the same period of time in the last year (8,729,210).

Iron ore concentrates are deep beneficiated iron ore products, used for sintering and blast furnace production, as well as pellet production.

