Overcoming Digitization Challenges In The Oil And Gas Industry

We are in the middle of the digital transformation process in each industry and sphere of our lives. Companies are adapting to stay ahead of the competition in this fast-paced competitive industrial market.

This includes the oil and gas industry. Among changes that have been adopted by companies in this field include transformative strategies, digitized processes, energy trade and risk management (ETRM), customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), document management systems (DMS) and the digitization of legacy systems. But in my opinion, the most impressive leap took place in implementing machine learning (ML). ML is part of the well-known artificial intelligence (AI) sector, and it aims to develop methods for extracting patterns and knowledge from huge amounts of data.

Nowadays, we can see all the changes provided by the implementation of new technologies that oil and gas companies are adopting. Moreover, according to the 2020 “New Directions, Complex Choices,” industry benchmark study, “85% expect to maintain or increase spending on efficiency of assets in operation in 2020, while most (80%) will also maintain or increase investments to extend the life span of existing assets.”

When we talk about digital transformation in the oil and gas industry, I find most researchers are identifying it with the solutions that are provided by Industry 4.0. What is Industry 4.0? It’s referred to as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where we can see transformative technologies that changed the industry. This includes cloud computing, the internet of things (IoT), big data, simulation, additive manufacturing, system integration, augmented reality and cybersecurity.

We can already see the impact of Industry 4.0 technologies; they have reached almost all disciplines and industries. They have changed the boundaries between buyers and sellers and the roles of the public and private sectors, and they have transformed the terms of competition for many companies.

What are the benefits of applying technologies and solutions provided by Industry 4.0? When companies adopt the solutions provided by Industry 4.0, they can reduce the personnel costs, minimize the risks, decrease the design costs and focus on the efficiency of processes. The systems become more flexible and efficient, with possibilities for personalization. Industry 4.0 also refers to the development of real-time data that is operated and managed in broadband information and communication technology infrastructure.

Talking about the data silo in the energy market, I can admit that energy trading and risk management are the triggers of Industry 4.0 in the gas and oil market. New technologies are providing more accurate forecasting, and utilities are offering better pricing for the market players. Utilities are using AI techniques to develop methodologies for market and credit risk aggregation. My company has developed several ML and AI projects that are helping people save billions of dollars in the gas market. According to research, the three biggest digitalization priorities for the oil and gas sector in 2020 are cloud-based applications (47%), data platforms (44%) and AI (27%).

The main vector of development is now directed toward what can be called the accelerated “digitization” of the automation system — reduction of the direct participation of people in more processes, as well as the reduction of “human factors” and the likelihood of errors in the adoption of management processes. The solutions based on machine learning and artificial intelligence are able to cope with such issues. The line between the concepts of automation and digitalization is thin. It is simply impossible to start digital business transformation projects without serious process automation.

During the changes that we adopted in 2020, companies were forced to transfer as many employees as possible to remote work. But in the oil and gas industry, this task was greatly complicated by the continuous nature of the main technological processes. The situation with both the coronavirus and the level of industrial production will remain difficult for some time. Companies will have to adapt to new working conditions, but I believe it may be possible to grow the results and revenues in a year.

Digital technologies are becoming critically important. They allow companies to maintain a remote mode of operations for a large number of employees, reducing the number of employees in the field and processing plants (up to the creation of deserted production facilities) to preserve people’s health, reducing production costs, and increasing flexibility in responding to market challenges. But in the face of reduced revenues and sequestration of corporate budgets, nonrefinery companies should accurately select the most effective digital technologies and solutions for these purposes.

PwC’s “2020 Digital Operations study for energy: Oil and gas” report found that the main barriers of the implementation of changes provided by digitalization are due to limited knowledge sharing (77%), insufficient digital training (74%) and a lack of digital talent (72%). Regarding the lack of digital talent, 2019 data from oil and gas companies, collected by KPMG, found that chief information officers (CIOs) feel there are skills shortages in business analysis (47%), big data/analytics (41%), artificial intelligence (37%), cybersecurity (35%) and enterprise architecture (33%).

Nevertheless, where some people and companies see issues, others are open to new opportunities. That’s why I’m convinced that a good team with highly educated and experienced IT specialists is the key to a successful implementation and realization of a project of any difficulty.

Digitalization presupposes the mandatory presence of a single information space at a company. And with the adoption of big data, ML and predictive technologies, businesses can overcome today’s challenges. I’ve worked with many large companies, providing services for the oil and gas market, and I can believe that the technological trends and advancements that are implemented now will create a more competitive industry — and we’ll see it in the near future.

Source: Forbes