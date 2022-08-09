Overseas Shipholding Group Reports 13.4% Second Quarter Revenue Increase

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., a leading provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today reported results for the second quarter 2022.

Shipping revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $118.0 million, an increase of $14.0 million, or 13.4%, from the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, shipping revenues increased 33.5% from $88.4 million.

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $509 thousand, or ($0.01) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. Net loss was $10.7 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues(A), a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter of 2022 were $103.2 million, an increase of $9.3 million, or 9.9%, from the first quarter of 2022. TCE revenues were up 44.0% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA(B), a non-GAAP measure, was $31.5 million, an increase of $6.1 million, or 23.9%, from the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA increased 209.9% from $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Total cash(C) was $84.4 million as of June 30, 2022.

During the quarter, we returned our two remaining vessels to service from layup.

On June 13, 2022, our Board of Directors authorized a program to purchase up to five million shares of our common stock. We intend to fund the share repurchase program with excess cash.

Sam Norton, President and CEO, offered the following comments on the quarterly results announced today: “Second quarter results announced this morning continued to build on the progressive quarter-to-quarter improvements in important financial measures that we have witnessed over the past year. A return to profitability is perhaps the most gratifying highlight, as we ended the quarter with all vessels in operation for the first time since the onset of COVID-19. The long shadow of COVID-induced demand destruction seems to have finally receded, and the continued emergence of renewable diesel transport is providing favorable demand growth. Time charter equivalent earnings for the quarter exceeded $100 million for the first time in two years, and adjusted EBITDA of $31.5 million represents the best quarterly performance on this metric in many years.”

Mr. Norton added, “Our patience in seeking medium-term charters at remunerative rates for our conventional tankers and ATBs has also yielded positive results. In recent weeks we have concluded employment contracts for our vessels securing nearly $250 million in forward time charter equivalent earnings over contract periods ranging from six to 36 months. As of today, we have fixed employment for 92% of available vessel days across the balance of 2022, and close to 80% of vessel available days for 2023. The welcome cash flow visibility that these fixed revenue streams will provide over the next 18 months should provide greater flexibility in managing opportunities for building on our recent achievements.”

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Shipping revenues were $118.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $14.0 million, or 13.4%, from the first quarter of 2022. TCE revenues increased $9.3 million, or 9.9%, from the first quarter of 2022 to $103.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increases were primarily a result of a 173-day decrease in layup days, as our two remaining vessels in layup returned to service in May 2022 and two full Government of Israel voyages and one partial Government of Israel voyage during the second quarter of 2022 that overlapped into the third quarter compared to one such voyage during the first quarter of 2022. The increases were partially offset by a 14-day increase in scheduled drydocking and an 11-day increase in repair days.

Second quarter 2022 operating income was $12.6 million compared to the first quarter 2022 operating income of $7.7 million.

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA increased to $31.5 million during the second quarter of 2022, a $6.1 million increase from the first quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by the increased revenues for the quarter.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2021, shipping revenues were up 33.5%. TCE revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $103.2 million, an increase of $31.6 million, or 44.0%, compared with the second quarter of 2021. The increases primarily resulted from a 555-day decrease in layup days as we had fewer vessels in layup during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, we had two vessels in layup for 82 days, both of which came out of layup in May 2022. During the second quarter of 2021, we had seven vessels in layup. Additionally, the increases resulted from two full Government of Israel voyages and one partial Government of Israel voyage during the second quarter of 2022 that overlapped into the third quarter, compared to one such voyage during the same period in 2021 and an increase in average daily rates earned by our fleet. The increases were partially offset by (a) a 17-day increase in scheduled drydocking, (b) a 14-day increase in repair days, (c) one less MR tanker in our fleet, Overseas Gulf Coast, which was sold in mid-June 2021 and (d) a decrease in Delaware lightering volumes and a decrease in the price per barrel lightered during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was $12.6 million compared to an operating loss of $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $10.7 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $31.5 million for the 2022 second quarter, an increase of $21.3 million compared with the second quarter of 2021, driven primarily by the increase in TCE revenues.

Source: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.