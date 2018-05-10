Overseas Shipholding Group Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today reported results for the first quarter 2018.

Highlights

– Net income for the first quarter was $3.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with net income of $5.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2017.

– Shipping revenues for the first quarter 2018 were $101.0 million, down 6.6% compared with the same period in 2017. Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues, a non-GAAP measure, for the first quarter 2018 were $88.8 million, down 13.2% compared with the first quarter 2017. Sequentially, shipping revenues and TCE revenues increased 8.9% and 7.3%, respectively, over the fourth quarter of 2017.

– First quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $26.3 million, down 27.3% from $36.2 million in the first quarter 2017. Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.6% from the 2017 fourth quarter.

– Total cash was $111.7 million as of March 31, 2018.

– Prepayments of $75.2 million were made during the first quarter 2018 for the Company’s OBS Term Loan.

Mr. Sam Norton, CEO, stated, “We saw marked improvement in our financial performance during the just completed quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Rising spot market rates, higher utilization rates, a renewal of time charter activity, and a rebound in our niche market businesses to historical norms all contributed to the improved results. We now have greater confidence that we have seen the bottom of the market for spot and time charter rates and that a sustained recovery in our conventional Jones Act trades is now well underway.”

First Quarter 2018 Results

Shipping revenues were $101.0 million for the quarter, down 6.6% compared with the first quarter of 2017. TCE revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $88.8 million, a decrease of $13.5 million, or 13.2%, compared with the first quarter of 2017. This decrease reflected weakened market conditions, reduction of two vessels in operation in the first quarter of 2018 when compared to the 2017 first quarter and a growing proportion of the Company’s fleet becoming exposed to the spot markets.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2018 was $13.6 million, compared to operating income of $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Net income for the first quarter was $3.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with net income of $5.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was $26.3 million for the first quarter, a decrease of $9.9 million compared with the first quarter of 2017, driven primarily by the decline in TCE revenues.

During the first quarter of 2018, market conditions firmed in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2017 resulting in higher TCE day rates for our product tankers operating in the spot market. Similar conditions occurred in spot market rates for ATBs; however, the benefit was reduced as utilization remains a challenge. These factors resulted in a 7.3% increase in TCE revenues and an increase in operating income to $13.6 million from $3.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA during the current quarter increased $3.6 million or 15.6% when compared to fourth quarter of 2017.

Source: Overseas Shipholding Group