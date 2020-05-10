Overseas Shipholding Group Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today reported results for the first quarter of 2020.

Highlights

Net income for the first quarter 2020 was $25.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2019. The increase was driven primarily by the gain on termination of a pre-existing arrangement related to the acquisition of ATC recorded during the first quarter of 2020 and an increase in revenues.

Shipping revenues for the first quarter 2020 were $100.9 million, up 15.0% compared with the first quarter 2019.

Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues(A), a non-GAAP measure, for the first quarter 2020 were $97.1 million, up 17.3% compared with the first quarter 2019.

First quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(B), a non-GAAP measure, was $52.8 million, up 123.7% from $23.6 million in the first quarter 2019.

Total cash(C) was $101.5 million as of March 31, 2020.

On March 12, 2020, subsidiaries of the Company completed the purchase of three U.S.-flagged crude oil carrier vessels, the Alaskan Explorer, Alaskan Legend and Alaskan Navigator, and have entered into a bareboat charter with BP for a fourth vessel, the Alaskan Frontier, currently in layup. In connection with these transactions, OSG also completed the acquisition of Alaska Tanker Company LLC (ATC), making ATC a wholly owned subsidiary of OSG.

On March 26, 2020, one of the Company’s subsidiaries, OSG 204 LLC, closed on a $33.2 million 5-year term loan with Wintrust Commercial Finance and other syndicate lenders to finance a new 204,000 barrel U.S. Flag oil and chemical ATB barge, which is scheduled to be delivered in May 2020.

Sam Norton, President and CEO, stated, “We are pleased that the results we have announced today give credence to the narrative of emerging strength in our businesses that we have been speaking of in recent quarters. The deep book of time charters which we entered into at the end of last year has provided considerable insulation from exposure to the current market turmoil that has followed the outbreak of COVID-19, as well as from the extraordinary drop in transportation fuel demand affecting both crude oil and refined product pricing.”

Mr. Norton added, “Our tankers, niche businesses and remaining ATB’s operated at close to 100% utilization rates throughout the first quarter, producing solid results. With the ATC vessels also beginning to contribute, and recent financings having significantly strengthened our liquidity, OSG is now well positioned to confront the heightened uncertainty occasioned by the impact of COVID-19 on both our operations as well as on the markets that we serve.”

First Quarter 2020 Results

Shipping revenues were $100.9 million for the quarter, up 15.0% compared with the first quarter of 2019. TCE revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $97.1 million, an increase of $14.3 million, or 17.3%, compared with the first quarter of 2019. The increase in shipping and TCE revenues primarily resulted from (a) the addition of one MR tanker, Overseas Key West, two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers, Overseas Gulf Coast and Overseas Sun Coast, and three crude oil tankers, which were acquired on March 12, 2020, Alaskan Explorer, Alaskan Legend and Alaskan Navigator, to our fleet (b) an increase in average daily rates earned by our fleet and (c) decreased spot market exposure. The increase was offset by two fewer ATBs in our fleet during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2020 was $37.5 million compared to operating income of $9.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was driven primarily by the gain on termination of a pre-existing arrangement related to the acquisition of ATC recorded during the first quarter of 2020 and an increase in revenues.

Net income for the first quarter 2020 was $25.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $52.8 million for the quarter, an increase of $29.2 million compared with the first quarter of 2019.

Source: Overseas Shipholding Group