Overseas Shipholding Group Reports Forward Revenue Cover For 2020 To Over 75%

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, Friday reported results for the third quarter 2019.

Highlights

Shipping revenues for the third quarter 2019 were $80.9 million, up 0.5% compared with the same period in 2018. Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues(A), a non-GAAP measure, for the third quarter 2019 were $76.5 million, up 6.2% compared with the third quarter 2018.

Third quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(B), a non-GAAP measure, was $16.1 million, up 47.7% from $10.9 million in the third quarter 2018.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Net loss for the third quarter 2019 was $3.8 million, or ($0.04) per diluted share, compared with net income of $11.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2018 at which time we recognized $21.7 million of previously deferred tax benefits upon completion of an Internal Revenue Service examination.

Total cash(C) was $49.7 million as of September 30, 2019.

On September 30, 2019, the Company took delivery of two 50,000 DWT class product and chemical tankers at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., Ltd. The tankers, named the Overseas Gulf Coast and Overseas Sun Coast, will be operating in the international market under the Marshall Islands flag, with both vessels having entered into one-year time charters. We entered into loans in an aggregate principal amount of $50.0 million to finance the vessels.

Mr. Sam Norton, President and CEO, stated, “Attaining key commercial targets across the second half of 2019 has stood as a defining element of whether or not the business strategy we have been pursuing for the past several years would find success. In this respect, we are pleased to have been able to secure time charter contracts for a total of 10 of our vessels since the end of the second quarter, increasing our forward revenue cover for 2020 to over 75% of available vessel days. Several of these contracts are for firm periods of more than one year, adding increased duration to our charter book in addition to higher charter rates. In both these areas, we consider the progress evidenced as particularly promising for our future financial performance.”

Mr. Norton added, “Overall, third quarter results were gratifying, showing a marked improvement in operating performance over last year’s third quarter in the context of material changes to both vessels in operation and the mix of contract revenues.”

Third Quarter 2019 Results

Shipping revenues were $80.9 million for the quarter, up 0.5% compared with the third quarter of 2018. TCE revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $76.5 million, an increase of $4.4 million, or 6.2%, compared with the third quarter of 2018. The increase primarily resulted from (a) an increase in average daily rates earned by the Company’s fleet, (b) decreased spot market exposure, (c) a 61 day decrease in scheduled drydocking, and (d) a 78 day decrease in unplanned repair days. The increase was offset by two fewer vessels in operation during the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Net loss for the third quarter 2019 was $3.8 million, or ($0.04) per diluted share, compared with net income of $11.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2018 at which time we recognized $21.7 million of previously deferred tax benefits upon completion of an Internal Revenue Service examination.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.1 million for the third quarter, an increase of $5.2 million compared with the third quarter of 2018.

Source: Overseas Shipholding Group