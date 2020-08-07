Overseas Shipholding Group Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”), a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today reported results for the second quarter of 2020.

Highlights

• Net income for the second quarter 2020 was $6.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, for the second quarter 2019.

• Shipping revenues for the second quarter 2020 were $114.5 million, up 29.5% compared with the second quarter 2019.

• Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues(A), a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter 2020 were $100.4 million, up 22.3% compared with the second quarter 2019.

• Second quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(B), a non-GAAP measure, was $29.8 million, up 63.1% from $18.2 million in the second quarter 2019.

• Total cash(C) was $94.3 million as of June 30, 2020.

• At the end of May 2020, the Company took delivery of a 204,000 barrel capacity oil and chemical tank barge. The barge, named the OSG 204, has been paired with an existing tug within the Company’s fleet, the OSG Endurance. The ATB unit will be operating in the Jones Act trade and has entered into a one-year time charter.

• On July 30, 2020, the Company used $20.0 million of restricted cash, along with a cash payment of $4.2 million, which included interest and other fees, to pay in full the Company’s term loan on the Overseas Gulf Coast, due 2024. At June 30, 2020, the principal amount of the term loan of $24.0 million is included in current installments of long-term debt on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Sam Norton, President and CEO, stated, “Under the continuing disruptive influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to remember that our business is not one that can be done remotely in all respects. The contribution made by all of our employees, and in particular our seafarers, in realizing the strong financial results reported this morning should be applauded by all who benefit from their service. As was the case during the first quarter of this year, the deep book of time charters that we entered into at the end of last year has provided considerable insulation from exposure to the drop in transportation demand affecting both crude oil and refined product. The results produced in this context both met our expectations and provided renewed confidence in the value of OSG’s operating platform.”

Mr. Norton added, “Looking ahead, we anticipate that the combined effects of observable COVID-19 related demand suppression, the usual seasonally slow summer period, and the impact of a high concentration of drydock activities will result in lower time charter earnings for the third quarter. As we move through the balance of the year, the slope of demand recovery in transportation fuel consumption in the US will likely shape our overall future performance. Available data indicate that this recovery is, with the exception of jet fuel demand, well underway. Absent a reversal of this encouraging trend, there is cause for optimism that in terms of both rate and utilization, a restoration of a balanced and healthy market condition is foreseeable in our key markets.”

Second Quarter 2020 Results

Shipping revenues were $114.5 million for the quarter, up 29.5% compared with the second quarter of 2019. TCE revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $100.4 million, an increase of $18.3 million, or 22.3%, compared with the second quarter of 2019. The increase primarily resulted from the addition to our fleet of two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers, Overseas Gulf Coast and Overseas Sun Coast, three crude oil tankers, Alaskan Explorer, Alaskan Legendand Alaskan Navigator, and one ATB, OSG 204 and OSG Endurance, which was delivered at the end of May 2020, and two Government of Israel voyages during the second quarter of 2020 compared to one during the second quarter of 2019. The increase was offset by two fewer ATBs in our fleet and a decrease in Delaware Bay lightering volumes during the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2020 was $13.6 million compared to operating income of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net income for the second quarter 2020 was $6.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, for the second quarter 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.8 million for the quarter, an increase of $11.6 million compared with the second quarter of 2019.

