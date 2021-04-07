Overseas Shipholding Group Reports Shipping revenues of $418.7 million for the full year 2020

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Highlights

Net income for the full year 2020 was $30.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared with $8.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the full year 2019.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $844 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared with net income of $11.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2019.

Shipping revenues for the fourth quarter 2020 were $97.5 million, down 0.9% compared with the fourth quarter 2019. Shipping revenues for the full year 2020 were $418.7 million, up 17.8% compared with the full year 2019.

Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues(A), a non-GAAP measure, for the fourth quarter 2020 were $86.1 million, down 8.2% compared with the fourth quarter 2019. TCE revenues for the full year 2020 were $375.9 million, up 12.2%, compared with the full year 2019.

Fourth quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(B), a non-GAAP measure, was $20.5 million, down 39.1% from $33.7 million in the same period in 2019. Full year Adjusted EBITDA was $124.9 million, up 36.3%, from $91.6 million in the same period in 2019.

Total cash(C) was $69.8 million as of December 31, 2020.

In November 2020, the Company closed on a $49.2 million loan for a term of 7 years. OSG’s subsidiaries, OSG 205 LLC and OSG Courageous II LLC, obtained the loan to finance one new 204,000 barrel U.S. Flag oil and chemical ATB barge, the OSG 205, and to refinance the tug to which the barge is paired, the OSG Courageous. In December 2020, the Company took delivery of the barge. The ATB unit is operating in the Jones Act trade and has entered into a one-year time charter.

Sam Norton, President and CEO, stated, “The full year 2020 financial results reported today met our expectations and gave us confidence in realizing the full potential of OSG’s diverse mix of business assets. To have realized these results in the midst of a global pandemic is largely the work of OSG professionals whose dedication and commitment to a safe and virus free environment has enabled us to provide operational readiness of our vessels throughout the past year. The continuing effects of the pandemic will present more pronounced financial pressures in the short run, the result of an expiring book of time charters coming off at a time when global petroleum fuels demand remains muted. However, we consider the prospects for a vaccine enabled recovery in the second half of this year to be strong, and look forward to a resumption of the positive market trends witnessed in recent years.”

As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filing made on March 17, 2021, due to the prolonged depressed market conditions that exist as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s direct impact on our business, we sought and obtained modifications to certain of our financial covenants in our vessel financing facilities.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Shipping revenues were $97.5 million for the quarter, down 0.9% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. TCE revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $86.1 million, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 8.2%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to (a) two fewer ATBs in our fleet, (b) a 74-day increase in scheduled drydocking, (c) a decrease in Delaware Bay lightering volumes and (d) a 232-day increase in lay-up days primarily due to two vessels placed in lay-up, a decision taken in light of the lack of demand due to COVID-19 economic impact. The decrease was offset by the addition to our fleet of three crude oil tankers, Alaskan Explorer, Alaskan Legend and Alaskan Navigator, which were purchased in March 2020, and two ATBs, OSG 204 and OSG Endurance and OSG 205 and OSG Courageous, which were delivered at the end of May 2020 and beginning of December 2020, respectively.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million compared to operating income of $18.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $844 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared with net income of $11.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $20.5 million for the quarter, a decrease of $13.2 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, driven primarily by the decrease in TCE revenues.

Full Year 2020 Results

Shipping revenues were $418.7 million for the full year 2020, up 17.8% compared with the full year 2019. TCE revenues for the full year 2020 were $375.9 million, an increase of $40.7 million, or 12.2%, compared with the full year 2019. The increase in shipping revenues and TCE revenues was primarily due to the addition to our fleet of two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers, Overseas Gulf Coast and Overseas Sun Coast, which entered service during the fourth quarter of 2019, three crude oil tankers, Alaskan Explorer, Alaskan Legend and Alaskan Navigator, which were purchased in March 2020, and two ATBs, OSG 204 and OSG Endurance and OSG 205 and OSG Courageous, which were delivered at the end of May 2020 and beginning of December 2020, respectively. The increase was offset by (a) two fewer ATBs in our fleet, (b) a 322-day increase in scheduled drydocking, (c) a decrease in Delaware Bay lightering volumes and (d) a 160-day increase in lay-up days primarily due to one vessel that was redelivered from time charter during the third quarter of 2020 and placed in lay-up, a decision taken in light of the lack of demand due to COVID-19 economic impact.

Operating income for the full year 2020 was $58.6 million compared to operating income of $33.4 million for the full year 2019.

Net income for the full year 2020 was $33.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared with net income of $8.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the full year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $124.9 million for the full year 2020, an increase of $33.3 million compared with the full year 2019.

Source: Overseas Shipholding Group