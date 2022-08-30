Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Overweight Surcharge (OWS) from Kolkata & Haldia, India to US East Coast ports & Halifax, Canada

Overweight Surcharge (OWS) from Kolkata & Haldia, India to US East Coast ports & Halifax, Canada

in International Shipping News 30/08/2022

In a continued effort to provide its customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM informs of the updated Overweight Surcharge as follows:

Effective immediately until futher notice:

From Kolkata & Haldia, India
To US East Coast & Halifax, Canada
Cargo: 20′ Dry
Quantum: USD 500 per 20′ dry with container gross weight over 20 tons

Please note that apart from this particular case, the overweight surcharge remains as follows:

From Indian Subcontinent
To US East Coast, US Gulf & Canada East Coast (except Halifax)
Cargo: 20′ Dry
Quantum: USD 1,000 per 20′ dry with container gross weight over 20 tons
Source: CMA CGM

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software