Overweight Surcharge (OWS) from Kolkata & Haldia, India to US East Coast ports & Halifax, Canada
In a continued effort to provide its customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM informs of the updated Overweight Surcharge as follows:
Effective immediately until futher notice:
From Kolkata & Haldia, India
To US East Coast & Halifax, Canada
Cargo: 20′ Dry
Quantum: USD 500 per 20′ dry with container gross weight over 20 tons
Please note that apart from this particular case, the overweight surcharge remains as follows:
From Indian Subcontinent
To US East Coast, US Gulf & Canada East Coast (except Halifax)
Cargo: 20′ Dry
Quantum: USD 1,000 per 20′ dry with container gross weight over 20 tons
