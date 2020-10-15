Owen Sound Transportation Company awarded the contract to Hogia

In December 2019, Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC), one of Ontario’s largest ferry operators, issued a Request for Proposal for a new passenger and vehicle ferry reservation system. Following an evaluation process, the contract was awarded to Hogia Ferry Systems for delivery of their standard reservation system BOOKIT.

The OSTC, who are fully owned by the Ministry of Transportation, Ontario, Canada, operates several routes, serving communities and visitors within the state of Ontario. These services include:

a seasonal vehicle and passenger ferry, the Chi-Cheemaun (featured above) which runs between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island,

a landing craft style ferry between Moosonee and Moose Factory Island

a vehicle and passenger ferry serving the Pelee Island route which also includes an international call across to Sandusky in Ohio, USA, on weekends.

OSTC also provides an airline-service during wintertime to and from the Pelee Island.

”We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this contract, Canada is a very important market for us. Hogia Ferry Systems have had close ties with the Canadian ferry industry for many years, not least with their representative body Canadian Ferry Association (CFA). We are proud suppliers to Canadian ferry operators since 2006 and are absolutely delighted to now welcome OSTC to the BOOKIT family. We are committed to a long-term cooperation and I am fully confident that BOOKIT will fulfil OSTC’s needs and expectations”, said Niclas Blomstrom, MD of Hogia Ferry Systems.

”Through trade fairs and events, we have known Hogia Ferry Systems for many years. The standard BOOKIT reservation system proved to answer both our current, as well as future, needs and we’re delighted to have signed a contract with Hogia Ferry Systems. We are looking forward to a long and productive partnership, and we are confident that Hogia can support us now and in the years ahead.”, commented Susan Schrempf, CEO of Owen Sound Transportation Company.

Source: Hogia Group