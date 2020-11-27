Owners of Vessel Stuck in China Respond to Allegations of Mistreatment

A couple of days prior, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide published a letter sent to us and signed by the crew of the vessel M/V Knightship, alleging that the ship had been stuck for many months in anchor, laden with coal, due to the trade tensions between China and Australia. All this time, crew members have been unable to disembark.

Today, we received the owner’s reply, which, of course, we will publish accordingly here. According to the owner, Seanergy Maritime Holdings, the information mentioned in the letter is misleading, because while it appears to represent the crew of the vessel, it’s rather provided by an unrecognized one-off case and does not represent the ship’s crew. The owner says that “we have thoroughly investigated the matter with the vessel’s Master, who confirmed that neither the Master nor the crew are involved in these complaints. Attached is a letter from the Master of the vessel signed on behalf of the crew and its contents are self-explanatory”.

It further adds that “we are in constant cooperation with the crew, the charterers, local agents and the vessel’s P&I Club performing the best possible efforts to improve the living conditions onboard with extra recreation features, as well as mental and health support. The wellbeing of our crew is of utmost importance to us. In addition to the above, we have everyday communication with multiple agencies located in China and in nearby countries (i.e. Korea, Japan) to check whether any kind of crew change can be performed safely for our crew despite on-signers nationality. We are also paying all crew onboard double basic wages provided as compensation and volunteer bonus for the delays the vessel has incurred. We have also approached the Ukrainian and Philippine Embassies in China in an effort to see what are the options available for crew changes but so far no crew changes have been permitted”, the owner concludes.

Below is the crew’s written response, as sent to Hellenic Shipping News by the owner.

“Kindly be informed that Master & crew of the vessel M/V Knightship with IM0:9507893 have no involvement with the complains that were made public today to worldwide social media. This is a single isolated case from one seaman already targeted, accordingly Owners have been supported from P&I Club through the center “Mission of Seafarers”. All crew onboard M/V Knightship are receiving double basic wages provided by the Owners as compensation and volunteer bonus for the delays the vessel has faced to discharging due to commercial problems between Chinese and Australian governments. Owners are performing the best possible efforts to improve our living conditions onboard either financially and with extra recreation features or with mental & health support. For and on behalf of the crew

Master of M/V Knightship

The original letter sent to us was the following:

Dear Sirs/Madams,

We are crew of MV Knightship (IMO:9507893) now in a terrible situation, because we cannot do anything.

Our vessel is loaded with Australian coal and stuck at Jingtang, China anchorage. It’s been like this for five months already because of political conflict between China and Australia.

The crew on board have fully expired contracts, mental health in critical stance, our families without us more than 1 year. We cannot help and support them physically.

No one can give us clear information when the vessel finally discharges.

Our shipowner cannot do anything because the Charterers (ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd. Singapore/Glencore International Ag Zug) and cargo owners don’t permit the movement of the vessel to the nearest other country port for a crew change.

The crew on board is like political hostages and slaves owned by charter and cargo owners. This is a violation of human rights. We are humans and have rights for our freedom.

The Chinese government is not against vessel departure from anchorage for a crew change. Still, the commercial question between charters and cargo owners is rising because they don’t want to spend money. People have to stay on board unknown duration of time and wait until the vessel is finally discharged! On this anchorage, in the same situation stuck around 22 vessels with Australian coal. Crew’s duration of contracts on these vessels is from 1 year up to 20 months! People cannot wait anymore and cannot keep silent. We are not slaves and hostages!”