PACC Ship Managers and Satcom Global extend partnership with 3-year Aura VSAT renewal

Singapore based PACC Ship Managers Pte Ltd (PaccShip) has chosen to extend its supply relationship with Satcom Global Ltd, renewing their contract for Aura VSAT for an additional 3-year period. Satcom Global has supported over 50 PaccShip managed vessels with seamless Ku-band connectivity since 2017, with an additional 5 vessels due to join the Aura network later this year.

Mr. Kok Chai Choo, Technical Department Manager for PaccShip commented:

“We are very happy to continue our business partnership with Satcom Global, and renew our contract for Aura VSAT. The team understands our vessels’ operational requirements and continues to deliver a reliable communications connectivity that consistently meets our needs for both performance and value, supporting our commitment to maritime business excellence and crew wellbeing.”

James Tucker, President of Asia Pacific for Satcom Global added:

“Aura VSAT has been operational for over 4 years now and continues to evolve with enhancements to support the changing needs of the maritime industry; the key to supporting customers, long term. Aura continues to provide PaccShip with the quality, high-throughput connectivity they require for their crew and business requirements, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them.”

Satcom Global is committed to delivering a maritime VSAT service that delivers reliable connectivity for the lifetime of the customer relationship. The wide range of bandwidth options available all have a Committed Information Rate (CIR), to guarantee performance. In addition, commitment to ongoing improvement of the Aura network, adding new beams and capacity to geographic hotspots and key sailing and trading routes, ensures existing customers continue to enjoy consistent performance, as more vessels join the network.

PaccShip is the in-house ship management arm of the PCL Group, managing both PCL owned vessels and those of third parties. The managed fleet comprises dry bulk carriers, multi-purpose vessels, product/ chemical tankers and gas carriers. It employs over 1,500 highly trained seafarers through its representative offices in Beijing, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and London. Satcom Global is delighted to continue its support of the diverse PaccShip fleet with dependable, global connectivity.

