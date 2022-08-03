Pacific Carriers Limited (PCL) Renews Satcom Global AuraNow VSAT Contract for 5 Years

Satcom Global has today announced that PCL has extended its agreement for AuraNow maritime VSAT services for a further 5 years, giving its fleet access to unlimited data with truly flexible bandwidth.

PCL uses the AuraNow customer portal to upgrade its Ku-band package immediately and for as little as 24 hours, facilitating video calls, crew training and remote audits at sea. Tailored to different vessel’s needs, AuraNow enables customers to downgrade bandwidth or even fully suspend their service without penalty, to achieve cost savings should a vessel be on a lengthy port stay or into dry dock.

Mr. Ron Fong, Head of Fleet IT for PCL, said:

“With the industry going through a significant transition to digitalisation, there is a massive demand for remote services, data collection, enhanced Cybersecurity, and improved crew welfare.

Through our accelerated effort in digital transformation, we are continuously driving operational excellence and building resilience in our fleet management. We hope to continue our existing partnership with Satcom Global to deliver seamless communication connectivity to optimise our navigational and operational performance.”

James Tucker, President, Asia Pacific at Satcom Global, added:

“It speaks volumes when a forward-thinking and sector-leading shipping company like PCL renews its VSAT contract and continues to partner with us. For PCL, achieving operational excellence is at its core, and this principle is perfectly aligned with AuraNow VSAT proposition. Satcom Global is proud, not only to meet but to exceed customer expectations, offering groundbreaking levels of contract and service flexibility. We are seeing a huge trend with the rapid adoption of AuraNow, especially is the SE Asian market, as flexible bandwidth you control becomes the ‘must have’ service onboard vessels.”

AuraNow offers a communications management portal for 24/7/365 control over vessel connectivity, allowing fleet managers to manage VSAT bandwidth as needs and requirements change. With bandwidth on demand, customers can instantly upgrade or schedule future downgrades and suspensions of their service at the touch of a button. Users only pay for the bandwidth they need in 24-hour increments without any hidden charges or penalties, or a Fair Use Policy restricting data use. The one-stop-shop also gives visibility of vessel connectivity status and performance, as well as weather and sea conditions, satellite beam overlay and vessel tracking.

Source: Satcom Global