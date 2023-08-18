Pacific Environment Commends Governor Newsom for Action on Shipping, Port Decarbonization

Governor Gavin Newsom and The Honorable Dr. Kevin Rudd, Australia’s Ambassador to the United States, announced a new climate partnership between California and Australia.

The MOU commits the governments to five years of cooperation between California and Australia for initiatives on clean energy, clean transportation, clean technologies, nature-based solutions, climate adaptation, green finance and investment and circular economy. The Memorandum of Understanding includes commitments to reduce emissions from freight and maritime ports and to drive uptake of low carbon liquid fuels for aviation and maritime fuels.

This commitment builds on California’s renewed Statement of Cooperation with the regional Pacific Coast Collaborative (PCC) between California, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, where the PCC agreed to support the region’s maritime ports in their work to decarbonize port equipment and pursue strategies to advance zero-carbon shipping.

Statement by Teresa Bui, Climate Policy Director, Pacific Environment:

“We commend Governor Newsom’s new climate partnership with Australia and applaud his leadership to prioritize port and shipping decarbonization. The shipping industry is a major climate polluter. We can’t mitigate the climate crisis or address health impacts to port communities without eliminating the industry’s outsized carbon footprint. We urge Governor Newsom to make California a global leader on port and shipping decarbonization by putting the industry on a mandatory pathway to zero emissions by 2040..”

Source: Pacific Environment