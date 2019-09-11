Pacific Green Technologies further expands its marine senior management

Pacific Green Technologies Inc., owner of the ENVI-Marine™ and ENVI-Clean™ Exhaust Gas Scrubbing Systems, today announced that Anders Jorgen Røine has joined the Company as Direct Sales Commercial & Business Development Director based in the office in Oslo.

Scott Poulter, Pacific Green Technologies’ CEO said, “We are really pleased that Anders is joining us to strengthen our team at a time when the scrubber market seems to be going through a resurgence with the price differential between 0.5% sulphur fuels and high sulphur fuels widening, making scrubbers such an attractive option for shipowners who could see their ROI times cut sharply.”

Anders has more than 25 years of commercial shipping experience as a ship broker and senior chartering manager in London, New York and Oslo.

After he left The Royal Norwegian Navy he joined Simpson Spence & Young in London, one of the world’s leading shipbrokers, as a trainee broker.

Then he moved to New York where he worked for Skaarup Chartering as a ship broker and also as Chartering Manager for five years.

He then spent 14 years at Torvald Klaveness, Oslo as an inhouse shipping broker and then as their Senior Chartering Manager.

His most recent position was with Clean Marine as Business Development Manager, as part of the sales team since 2015.

His commercial shipping experience gives him an invaluable insight that he can apply directly to PGT’s sales process.

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.

In support of the world’s need for cleaner and more sustainable energy, Pacific Green Technologies has developed a portfolio of patented, emission control technologies that remove pollutants from marine engine, power plant and waste incinerator exhaust streams to meet increasingly stringent environmental standards. Pacific Green solutions utilize its patented “Turbo Head Technology™” which enables a more thorough mixing of exhaust gases and a chosen reagent solution that delivers more effective contaminant removal in a system that is both smaller and more efficient to build and operate.

Pacific Green formed a strategic joint venture with PowerChina SPEM, a unit of China’s largest engineering, procurement, and construction firm, to support the manufacture, design, and installation of its solutions on a global scale, while also serving as an in-country sales agent for commercial opportunities in mainland China.

Source: Pacific Green