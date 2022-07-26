Pacific International Lines is next container line to adopt Hazcheck Detect cargo screening tool for misdeclared and undeclared dangerous goods

NCB Group, the New York based cargo inspection company and leading global provider of transportation software are pleased to announce that Singapore-based Pacific International Lines (PIL) is the fourth shipping line to sign an agreement to adopt Hazcheck Detect, a cargo screening tool that detects misdeclared and undeclared dangerous goods in containerised shipments.

Hazcheck Detect screens cargo booking details for keywords and includes an industry library to enable suspicious bookings to be identified that may be misdeclared or undeclared dangerous goods (DG) and other compliance cargo. Booking data is sent to Hazcheck Detect via API, screening all information against thousands of complex rules, allowing non-compliant cargo to be detected within seconds rather than days. Hazcheck Detect case management feature gives customer’s greater visibility and more control over the screening process, allowing cargo to be cancelled or re-booked with the correct declarations. Last minute changes to bookings, declarations, Bills of Lading and shipping instructions can be picked up in real time, stopping suspicious cargoes from being loaded onto ships.

Ian J Lennard , NCB President commented, “We are delighted that PIL has adopted Hazcheck Detect for their cargo screening. Our software division, Exis Technologies has over 35 years of dangerous goods knowledge and experience of high volume IT applications for large container lines. They are in the unique position to be able to develop and deliver this ground breaking solution that can benefit the whole of the shipping industry. As more lines begin using the tool, we can make further improvements like adding additional rules to the tool’s industry rules library from which all container lines can benefit.”

Bojarajoo Subramaniam, Assistant General Manager, Operations and Procurement, PIL commented, “We are pleased to adopt this important industry solution. We have already seen improvements in the amount of misdeclared/undeclared dangerous goods that we are picking up in the booking process using the case management function of the tool. The analytics provided gives our staff much greater visibility of what is happening in the screening process, raising standards across the whole company. In just a few weeks of using the tool, we have been able to prevent over 100 containers from being loaded onto our ships that should have been subject to IMDG Code checks. We are proud to be part of a group of container lines that are working together to stop accidents at sea.”

Hazcheck Detect is delivered as a software-as-a-service solution, hosted and maintained by Exis Technologies. It includes a web user interface so that users can enter and maintain data search terms, keywords and develop an industry library.

Source: Pacific International Lines