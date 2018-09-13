Pacific LNG shipping rate reaches $90,000/day, highest in year-to-date

Pacific spot day charter rate for LNG carriers is at its highest point for the year-to-date, amid tight prompt availability and several requirements.

S&P Global Platts assessed the Pacific day rate for LNG vessels at $90,000/day on Tuesday, the highest since late December, when the hire rate was $85,000/day.

ExxonMobil was heard to have put the Stena Crystal Sky on subjects for a spot voyage loading early October from Gorgon last Friday. The hire rate heard was $85,000/day, with delivery and re-delivery in the Middle East.

In addition, ExxonMobil was heard to have fixed the Gaslog Skagen for a similar spot voyage on Tuesday, with a hire rate heard at $90,000/day.

Demand continues to be heard in the Pacific, with an October 6 PNG loading requirement issued by ExxonMobil and an October 11 APLNG loading requirement also reported.

Meanwhile, Petronas was heard to still be looking for a vessel for October 3 loading from GLNG, while a requirement from Vitol loading from Bintulu early to mid-October was heard last week

Shipping typically accounts for 5-20% of the delivered price ex-ship of LNG, meaning big moves in rates can have a significant effect on the final price of gas.

Source: Platts