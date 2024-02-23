Pacifica Shipping Combines Battery Electric Trucks with Coastal Shipping for Low Emission Supply Chain

Pacifica Shipping, a leading dedicated coastal shipping operator and sustainable domestic cargo carrier and an operating division of Swire Shipping (NZ) Ltd, has launched a new project to create one of New Zealand’s lowest emission supply chains for heavy freight by linking zero emission battery-swapping, fully electric trucks with coastal shipping.

Co-funded by the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (EECA), the initiative will see the deployment of battery electric trucks for the first and last mile transportation of products, with low emission coastal shipping for ocean freight. The project is poised to achieve a significant reduction in carbon footprint by eliminating 5,100 conventional combustion engine truck movements and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by up to 250 tonnes annually.

Due to their shared commitment to building sustainable supply chains, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) have joined this initiative as the product partner. Coastal shipping already enjoys significant advantages as one of the most sustainable and emissions-efficient means for transporting goods around the country. A recent study by the University of Canterbury (supported by Swire Shipping) found that coastal shipping produces one fifth of the carbon emissions (well-to-wheel) of road freight. Mainfreight and Hilton Haulage have been brought on board as inland transportation partners. The first phase of the project will see the commencement of Mainfreight operating battery electric trucks between CCEP’s Mount Wellington site and the Port of Auckland. Subsequently, operations will be expanded to Christchurch, with Hilton Haulage operating between Lyttelton Port Company and CCEP’s Woolston site. Two XCMG E700 electric trucks will be deployed to move full containers for the first and last mile at the ports of Auckland and Christchurch. The E700 distinguishes itself within the electric truck segment due to its battery swap technology, which enables the rapid replacement of discharged battery modules with fully charged ones. This innovative technology minimises operational downtime and enhances overall productivity.

Alistair Skingley, Country Manager – New Zealand, Swire Shipping, said: “Pacifica Shipping has always been a strong supporter of the transition to a low emissions future. This groundbreaking initiative, the first of its kind in New Zealand, leverages coastal shipping to create a supply chain characterised by the lowest carbon emissions for heavy freight shipments within New Zealand. We express our sincere gratitude to CCEP and EECA for placing their trust in us. We hope this initiative inspires more freight shippers and operators to embrace the environmentally friendly “Blue Highway” and the benefits that coastal shipping can bring to their supply chains.”

Bryce Retter, Director NZ Supply Chain, CCEP, said: “Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is on a journey to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030, and to reach net zero emissions by 2040 here in New Zealand. We’re pleased to be the product partner in this groundbreaking initiative as it enables us to continue to make progress on our sustainability goals while creating value for our customers and consumers”.

Source: Pacifica Shipping