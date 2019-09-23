Pak-registered shipping companies to get tax relief: minister

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said that all shipping companies which will register their ships in Pakistan by 2030 will be exempted from tax. The minister for maritime affairs said this while addressing a joint news conference along with Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood here on Wednesday.

The minister said economic reforms are the top agenda of the government and the federal cabinet has already approved the Shipping Policy of Pakistan. He said this policy will promote shipping sector in Pakistan.

He said freight charges will also be paid in Pakistani rupee under the new shipping policy. He said shipping sector has been declared as industry and banks will support it. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said oil and gas sector and shipping industry are of strategic in nature and many concessions have been granted under the new shipping policy.

Source: Business Recorder