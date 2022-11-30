Pakistan gets offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender – traders

The lowest price offered in the tender from Pakistan to purchase 500,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday was believed to be $372.00 a tonne c&f thought to be for Russian-origin wheat, European traders said in initial assessments.

Around nine trading houses were initially assessed to be participating in the tender. Offers were optional origin but Russian wheat was expected to dominate the sourcing of tender participants, they said.

The state agency Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is still considering the offers and no purchase has been reported, traders said. A decision is expected later this week.

The lowest price offered in the tender from Pakistan to purchase 500,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday was believed to be $372.00 a tonne c&f thought to be for Russian-origin wheat, European traders said in initial assessments.

Around nine trading houses were initially assessed to be participating in the tender. Offers were optional origin but Russian wheat was expected to dominate the sourcing of tender participants, they said.

The state agency Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is still considering the offers and no purchase has been reported, traders said. A decision is expected later this week.

More detailed assessments of prices and tonnage offered are still possible later. Offers must remain valid for 80 hours after submission.

The tender seeks rapid shipment between Dec. 16, 2022, and Feb. 8, 2023.

Pakistan is believed by traders to have a substantial import requirement after massive floods in September damaged farmland and crops, sweeping away homes, bridges, roads and livestock.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by David Evans)