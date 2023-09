Pakistan has potential to grow LNG demand to 30 mln T a year -exec

Pakistan has the potential to grow its liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand to 30 million metric tons a year, Pakistan GasPort Consortium (PGP) Chairman Iqbal Z Ahmed said on Wednesday.

PGP operates an LNG import terminal in Pakistan.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)