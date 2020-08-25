Pakistan initially buys 210,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

A government agency in Pakistan is believed to have initially bought about 210,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender to purchase and import up to 1.5 million tonnes, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) closed last week.

The TCP was believed to have initially awarded trading house Swiss Singapore Overseas about 210,000 tonnes to be sourced from optional origins at $233.85 a tonne C&F for September/October shipment, traders said.

Trading house Agrocorp had matched the lowest price of $233.85 a tonne for a further 110,000 tonnes during price negotiations but it was unclear if an award to Agrocorp would be made.

The tender was issued to help to increase domestic wheat supplies and cool prices.

A series of private sector wheat purchases of about 420,000 tonnes have also been reported in the country.

