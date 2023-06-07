Pakistan International Container Terminal, SeaLead launch Pakistan-Australia direct service

Pakistan International Container Terminal Limited (PICT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) subsidiary operating at the Port of Karachi, has partnered with Singaporean shipping line SeaLead to establish a direct service between Pakistan and Australia.

Calling regional ports across Malaysia, Australia and Pakistan, the newly launched ASI service enables easy and efficient connection between markets in South Asia and Australia. With the arrival of the service at the Port of Karachi, PICT looks to strengthen trade patronage with global customers and cater to growing trade demands. The ASI service will substantially benefit importers and exporters through the faster and more cost-efficient route that provides direct access to Asian and Australian ports, and eventually allow new businesses and growth areas to emerge within the associated economies.

“We look to provide unmatched supply chain solutions to local and global trade stakeholders. Through our partnership with SeaLead, customers in both Pakistani and Australian markets will benefit through direct port linkages that enable economies to grow,” explains Khurram Aziz Khan, PICT chief executive officer.

He adds: “PICT will remain resilient in its efforts to make this collaboration a successful venture for all stakeholders.”

The ASI service, which handles both shipper-owned and carrier-owned containers, is also expected to provide PICT’s trade allies with a competitive edge within the industry. With Pakistan as a commercial hub connecting several geographical regions, the PICT-SeaLead partnership will boost the country’s foreign trade through the enhanced and efficient access to and from Australian markets.

Source: ICTSI