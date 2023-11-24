Pakistan LNG gets bids from OQ Trading, others for Jan import tender

Pakistan LNG Ltd received bids from OQ Trading, QatarEnergy Trading, Trafigura and Vitol for a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in January, according to a notice from Pakistan LNG.

The state-owned company, which procures LNG from the international market, issued the tender on Monday and was seeking the cargo for delivery to Port Qasim, Karachi, from Jan. 8 to 9.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Edmund Klamann)