Pakistan LNG gets bids from Vitol, Trafigura for December cargoes – sources

Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) received bids from commodity traders Vitol and Trafigura for their latest tender, seeking two cargoes for delivery in December, said two sources with knowledge of the matter.

One of the sources said that PLL received bids from both Vitol and Trafigura for the Dec. 7-8 delivery window at $15.97 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) and $18.39 mmBtu respectively.

PLL received one bid from Trafigura at $19.39/mmBtu for the Dec. 13-14 delivery window.

When reached for comment, Vitol said it does not comment on commercial activity. Trafigura did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sharon Singleton)