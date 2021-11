The lowest price offered in a tender being held by Pakistan to purchase 90,000 tonnes of wheat was believed to be $407.38 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, traders said on Thursday.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is still considering the offers and no purchase has been reported, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan Writing by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )