Palau Support Women Seafarers In New Training Push

Female seafarers are now being supported by the world’s fastest growing ship registry to achieve their Certificates of Competency (CoC), Certificate of Proficiency (CoP) and Certificates of Endorsement (CoE) as part of the IMO’s continuing drive to empower women working in the maritime sector.

Palau International Ship Registry (PISR) is building on the IMO’s 31-year Women in Maritime programme by offering free of charge CoC, CoP and CoE certificates to women looking to develop their maritime careers in global shipping.

Panos Kirnidis, CEO of PISR, would like to see more women in the maritime industry and sees the registry’s offer of free certification as an endorsement of his registry’s values.

“Women are an integral part of the maritime world and are entitled to achieving their goals as anyone else in the industry. This is a great opportunity for us to say to them that our registry believes in equality and opportunity so we will offer women the certifications they need without charge. The more competent and qualified people we have working in the maritime sector the better and it does not matter if they are male or female. We need a shipping industry with the best people, and we are doing our best to achieve that.”

PISR offers CoC certification to candidates – officers who qualify under the provisions of STCW and successfully complete their appropriate examination. This certificate entitles its lawful holder to serve in the capacity and perform the functions involved at the level of responsibility specified therein. The CoE is a certificate issued to seafarers who hold an appropriate and valid CoC issued by a recognized maritime administration, in accordance with STCW Regulation I/10 (Recognition of Certificates). Both of these certificates are vital for seafarers and Palau International Ship Registry complies with the provisions of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch-keeping for Seafarers, (STCW) 1978 as amended.

Source: Palau International Ship Registry