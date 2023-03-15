PALFINGER: “Big in Japan” with a New Contract

Ever since PALFINGER MARINE’s involvement in Japan’s first large-scale commercial wind power project in 2020, the Akita Noshiro wind farm, the company has become a premium supplier of lifting solutions to local customers in the Japanese offshore wind industry. Confirming PALFINGER’s position once more, the company has been selected to supply the upcoming Kitakyusyu-Hibikinada Offshore Wind Farm with 25 service platform cranes. The design of the stiff boom cranes with an outreach of 8 meters has been completely adapted to meet the offshore wind service crane requirements and especially the EN13852-3 standard. The wind park, which will be located near the port of the Hibikinada, is the third commercial offshore wind farm in a row and marks yet another milestone in PALFINGER’s local market presence. Following a cooperation between Penta Ocean Construction Co., Ltd (POC) and Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd (NSE), the platform cranes will be delivered and installed throughout 2024.

The Kitakyusyu-Hibikinada Offshore Wind Farm

The contractor for the wind farm is a joint venture between POC and NSE. The wind farm is scheduled to start commercial operation in 2025. Combined, the wind turbines will have a capacity of about 220 MW, thereby furthering Japan’s efforts of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

“The cooperation between POC and NSE is an important project for our next steps on the Japanese market and shows our dedication to growing our presence there. It is our local footprint as well as our profound knowledge of the market-specific regulations that determine our success”, says Gunther Fleck, Vice President Sales & Service Region Marine at PALFINGER.

Experience PALFINGER MARINE first-hand

Source: PALFINGER