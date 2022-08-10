PALFINGER: Equipping French regions with state-of-the art offshore wind cranes

The need of renewables is increasing and within the EU, France is spearheading the race to build offshore wind farms. For each of three current offshore wind projects in the north-western region of France, PALFINGER is providing two of its proven PTM600 jetty cranes.

Port loading has never been so easy

PALFINGER MARINE cranes are the perfect fit for jetty harbour site applications. Proven technology, a maintenance-friendly design and high-quality workmanship characterize these cranes. The compact design of the PTM crane model with an integrated power pack and oil tank allows space-saving installation on site, so that even small harbours can be used as loading sites. The reliable telescopic function of a PTM and its safety features complete the range. With a PALFINGER PTM crane, the Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) can be easily and reliably loaded with everything that is needed to service the turbine.

Enabling energy production from French winds

The jetty cranes in La Turballe in the region of Pays de la Loire, and in Fécamp, in Normandy, are already prepared for operation. The cranes in Ouistreham, also in Normandy, which is the Operation and Maintenance Harbour for the Calvados Offshore Wind Farm, are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2022. Additionally, PALFINGER MARINE is providing 64 PF14000-4.0 cranes for the offshore wind turbine platforms of the Calvados Offshore wind farm. The 450 MW Calvados offshore wind project consists of 64 wind turbines located more than 10 km from the Bessin coastline and covers a total surface area of around 45 km². The PALFINGER fixed boom service cranes support in cargo and spare parts loading from crew transfer vessels (CTV) to the transition piece.

Iavor Martchev Markov, Global Sales Manager Wind at PALFINGER, says: “We are proud that we strengthened our footprint in the French offshore wind industry, since we entered the market only one and a half years ago. This shows us that we can meet our clients’ needs all over the world – no matter the circumstances.”

Source: PALFINGER