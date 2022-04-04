PALFINGER MARINE sets standards in quality, environment and work safety

The PALFINGER MARINE headquarters in Salzburg, Austria, was audited by the certification body DNV Austria in the areas of quality, environment and occupational safety at the beginning of 2022. They audited all departments and key processes at the office. “At PALFINGER, we set high standards in terms of quality, environment and safety. Our products meet the most stringent requirements. These three successful ISO certifications underline our continuous striving for development, progress and innovation. We are very proud of this audit,” says Gunther Fleck, Vice President Sales & Service Region Marine at PALFINGER.

Two new certifications: ISO 14001 and ISO 45001

This is the first time the certifications of environmental and occupational health and safety management systems were carried out at the PALFINGER MARINE headquarters. The ISO 14001 standard ensures that the office’s environmental performance is continuously improved. This is a goal that PALFINGER MARINE is putting great effort into, for example with the electrification of cranes and the use of renewable energy sources. The environmental balance is improved with bio-based oils at the same time as extending product lifetime. This all adds up to the thoroughly sustainable solutions that PALFINGER MARINE stands for. With the ISO 45001 certificate, the company also proves that it can sustainably ensure occupational health and safety. This includes minimizing work-related risks, occupational health management and the aim of creating the best possible working conditions throughout the company.

Renewing ISO 9001 certification

The renewed quality certification documents a strong focus on customer orientation. For PALFINGER MARINE, this specifically means creating awareness of customer needs and meeting them continuously.

“We are convinced that all aspects of sustainability must be lived and implemented — not just in terms of the environment, but also in the areas of quality and occupational safety. By fulfilling this responsibility, we are working in a future-oriented way,” says Fleck.

Source: PALFINGER MARINE