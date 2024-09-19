PALFINGER MARINE: Slipway Systems for Singapore

The PALFINGER MARINE developed Slipway Systems are proven means of launching and recovering boats at sea, eliminating the use of any mechanical connection such as lifting solutions or hooks during operations. This minimizes the need for manual assistance and thus also the risk for potentially critical situations during launch and recovery operations.

A Reliable Partner

PALFINGER MARINE has been awarded a contract by Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) to supply Slipway Systems for the Republic of Singapore Navy’s (RSN) six Multi-Role Combat Vessels (MRCV). The vessels, which are being built by Singapore shipbuilder ST Engineering Marine Ltd, will each be fitted with two large PQBS-SR Slipway Systems and stern doors supplied by PALFINGER MARINE.

The delivery of the Slipway Systems is scheduled from 2026 to 2031, followed by a long-term service agreement providing lifetime support from PALFINGER MARINE.

This is the second newbuilding program for the Singapore Navy for which PALFINGER has been selected as supplier of the Slipway System technology. The first one was the Independence-class Littoral Mission Vessel (LMV) program consisting of eight vessels, each of them outfitted with two Slipway Systems (last vessel commissioned in January 2020). The new contract for the MRCVs underlines the position of PALFINGER MARINE as a global innovation leader for Slipway System technology.

Source: PALFINGER MARINE