PALFINGER: Supplies Equipment for Offshore Wind Installations in the North Sea

Back in 2009, PALFINGER MARINE equipped alpha ventus, the first German offshore wind park, with its specialized lifting solutions. In the meantime, PALFINGER MARINE has developed even more sophisticated, efficient and resistant platform cranes, which are now being utilized as part of the Nordseecluster project by RWE – in the harsh environment of the North Sea off the German coast.

The Nordseecluster project, which is being developed by the global energy company RWE, is located 50 kilometers north off the island of Juist. It will be constructed in two phases: While cluster A is scheduled to become fully operational by 2027, cluster B will start commercial operation by 2029. With a total capacity of up to 1.6 GW, the Nordseecluster will generate enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of 1,600,000 German homes. “It is very exciting to implement a project with our long-standing partners, RWE and the renowned shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique. While we have collaborated on numerous projects with the latter, this is the second project in which PALFINGER MARINE has been selected to provide equipment for Chantiers de l’Atlantique built substations”, says Iavor Markov, Global Sales Manager Wind Cranes at PALFINGER MARINE.

Long-term Cooperation as the Key to Success

Within the scope of this order, PALFINGER MARINE yet again demonstrates its capability as a complete solution provider, supplying lifting equipment as well as lifesaving appliances. In total, the two substations for Nordseecluster A will be fitted with three fixed boom cranes – two PF200 with an outreach of seven meters and one PF160 with and outreach of 4.5 meters – as well as four liferaft davits. The delivery is scheduled from October 2024 onward.

“PALFINGER MARINE has been evolving with the offshore wind sector including its stringent requirements for many years. Thanks to our extensive experience in this field, we are ideally positioned to offer a company like Chantiers de l’Atlantique the most innovative and durable equipment, as well as the most straightforward project handling from a single source,” states Markov.

Source: PALFINGER