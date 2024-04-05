Palm falls ahead of monthly inventory data

Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday aftersoyoil prices declined, while market participants awaited inventory data for March from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 34 ringgit, or 0.77%, to 4,366 ringgit ($920.22) a metric ton by the midday break. Palm oil futures have gained 4.10% so far this week.

“Futures areconsolidating while waiting for the monthly MPOB data,” a Kuala-Lumpur based trader said.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed on Thursday and Friday for the Qingming festival. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 traded slightly up at 0.02%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are expected to decline6.65% from the prior month to an eight-month low of 1.79 million tons at the end of March, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

The MPOB is scheduled to release the data on April 15.

Soybeans dropped on Thursday following lower-than-expected weekly export sales data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), seasonallyrising supplies from the South American harvest and falling soyoil prices.

India’s rapeseed and mustard output is likely to rise 7% from last year to a record 12.09 million metric tons in 2024. This will help the world’s biggest vegetable oil importer cut back on edible oil imports.

Oil prices extended gains on Friday and headed for a second weekly gain, supported by geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East, concerns over tightening supply, and optimism about global fuel demand growth as economies improve.O/R

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may slide further into a range of 4,294-4,326 ringgit per metric ton, as a temporary top formed around resistance of 4,432 ringgit, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Sonia Cheema)