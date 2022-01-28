Palm heads for sixth weekly gain as Indonesia limits exports

Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Friday to a fourth session, putting the benchmark contract on course for a sixth straight weekly rise, as top producer Indonesia limited exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose by 0.68% to 5,481 ringgit ($1,309.36) per tonne by midday break.

It has gained 2.93% so far this week amid rising energy prices, supply concerns and anticipation of changes in Indonesia’s export policy.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer and exporter, on Thursday announced a 20% mandatory domestic sales for palm oil in a bid to cool down local cooking oil prices.

The portion set for mandatory local sales fell short of the previously anticipated 25%, traders said, but was a driving factor for Friday’s gains.

“The market still uses this opportunity to create a new high,” a trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

Palm hit an all-time high of 5,519 ringgit per tonne during overnight trade.

Elsewhere, soybean oil prices BOc2 on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.4%, while Dalian’s soyoil contract for May delivery DBYv1 climbed 2.33%, and its palm oil contract DCPv1 rose 1.84%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The Indonesia Palm Oil Association said it expected 2022 exports to come 3% below 2021 levels, but it was unclear if the group had taken into account the new mandatory domestic sales policy.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 5,585 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into the 5,608-5,676 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)