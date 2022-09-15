Palm oil falls over 2% on inflation worries, weaker soyoil

Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses to a second session on Thursday, tracking weakness in rival soyoil, amid jitters over a global economic slowdown.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 80 ringgit, or 2.07%, to 3,776 ringgit ($833.74) a tonne during early trade.

For the week, palm is set for a 5% climb.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 extended a 2.2% overnight loss.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Malaysia’s financial markets will be closed on Friday for a national holiday.

* Palm oil may keep hovering below a strong resistance at 3,916 ringgit per tonne, or retrace towards 3,686 ringgit, as suggested by its wave pattern and a retracement analysis, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stockmarkets were steady but fragile on Thursday, a day after their biggest drawdown in three months as investors weighed the risk of the Federal Reserve announcing a 100 basis point interest rate hike next week to tackle sticky inflation. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0430 Japan Tertiary Ind Act NSA Jul

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final Aug

0900 EU Total Trade Balance SA Jul

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Aug

1200 UK GB BOE QE Corp Sep

1230 US Import Prices YY Aug

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx Sep

1230 US Retail Sales MM Aug

1315 US Industrial Production MM Aug

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)